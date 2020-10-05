Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Central Garden & Pet worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.