Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $329.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.80 and a 200-day moving average of $370.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

