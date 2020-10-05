Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Trustmark by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 249,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trustmark stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.