Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Virtusa worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 99.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 23,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 22.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtusa by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $49.25 on Monday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

