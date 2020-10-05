Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,943 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $20.86 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.