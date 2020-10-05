Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,289 Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Intersect ENT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of XENT stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Intersect ENT Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $31.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.