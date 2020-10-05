Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of InterDigital Wireless worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $9,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,404,000 after buying an additional 103,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 99,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

