Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,026.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

