Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 106,658 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 127,021 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 397,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.83 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $386.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.