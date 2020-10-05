Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.97. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

