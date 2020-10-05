Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Zuora worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Zuora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zuora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

