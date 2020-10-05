Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.76% of Andersons worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. State Street Corp raised its position in Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 235,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 126,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Andersons by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $19.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Andersons Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

