Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 22,768 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Navistar International worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $124,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

