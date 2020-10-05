Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,664 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of International Bancshares worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBOC. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.