Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,336 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 44.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $640.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

