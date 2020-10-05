Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

