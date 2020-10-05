Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIT. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 64.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,554,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,435 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 192.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,538,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 152.9% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth approximately $6,460,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIT opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.77. Fitbit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

