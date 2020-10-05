Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.15 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Genesco worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

