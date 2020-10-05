Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 475,863 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,882,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after buying an additional 317,664 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 434,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after buying an additional 91,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 729,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.06. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

