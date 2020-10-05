Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of G-III Apparel Group worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $673.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 2.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

