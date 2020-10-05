Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,482 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.