Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Standard Motor Products worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 116.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 451.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $268,445.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,342. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King raised Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

