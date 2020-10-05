Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Heartland Express worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.