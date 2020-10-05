Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,471 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Yandex worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after buying an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after acquiring an additional 664,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,816 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX opened at $62.50 on Monday. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.