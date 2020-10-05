Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,711 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Luminex by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $287,653.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $1,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,616,861. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

