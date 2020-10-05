Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Nelnet by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nelnet stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

