Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 214,671 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Opko Health worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Opko Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,045,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 7,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 473,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 270.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,304,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,688 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

