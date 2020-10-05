Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.38 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth $791,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

