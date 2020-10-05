Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $28,000 Investment in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 103.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 213.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. MEI Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

