Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of VRTS opened at $142.41 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.