Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HHT opened at $0.48 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

