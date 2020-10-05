Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HHT opened at $0.48 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
