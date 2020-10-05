Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Tenaris SA has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenaris from $12.20 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

