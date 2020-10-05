Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,553 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock worth $169,633 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.