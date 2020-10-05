Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,084,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Genworth Financial worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.