CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of CareDx worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after buying an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,332,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 247,186 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $638,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,500,731.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,833 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

