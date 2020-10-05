Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 38,076 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of MaxLinear worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,219,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

