Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,793 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Calavo Growers worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $67.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

