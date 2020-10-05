Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92,881 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Green Plains worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,267.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $421,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. Green Plains Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $546.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

