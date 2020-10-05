Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

