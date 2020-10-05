Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $21.22 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

