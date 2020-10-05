Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Antero Midstream worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 74,325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 27.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 105.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 78.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.89.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

