Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,543 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of News worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

