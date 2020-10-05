Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,086 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $41.13 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

