Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,397 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.