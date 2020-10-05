Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,395 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of ePlus worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $992.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.