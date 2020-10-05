Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,532 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after buying an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,671 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

