AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 10,304 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.89 and a beta of 1.50. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

