Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

