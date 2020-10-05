4,435 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AeroVironment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AeroVironment by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.66. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

