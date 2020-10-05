Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCI. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.89.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.